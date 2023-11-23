Paul Mescal's Sister Nell Makes Rare Appearance at Rolling Stone Awards

Paul Mescal's sister Nell made a rare appearance at the 2023 Rolling Stone awards on Thursday. The Irish singer-songwriter, 20, made a solo red carpet appearance at London's Camden Roundhouse for the star-studded awards ceremony. And looking the spitting image of her older brother, 27, Nell was quick to make an impression. The younger sister of the Normal People star and Oscar nominee slipped into a gorgeous velour maxi dress, detailed with a sweet satin bow.

Nell oozed glamour in her evening attire and added height to her frame with stylish black court heels, finished off with a pop of red lipstick. Solo arrival: Paul Mescal 's sister Nell, 20, made a rare appearance at the 2023 Rolling Stone awards on Thursday Uncanny: The younger sister of the Normal People star and Oscar nominee, 27, (pictured) made a solo red carpet appearance without her big bro Nell has released three singles and has a management deal with American firm Q Prime, which looks after Metallica, Muse and Foals, as well as being signed with Manchester indie label LAB Record





