Public Policies for Preventing Zoonotic Spillover: A Review

Emerging infectious diseases of zoonotic origin present a critical threat to global population health. As accelerating globalisation makes epidemics and pandemics more difficult to contain, there is a need for effective preventive interventions that reduce the risk of zoonotic spillover events. Public policies can play a key role in preventing spillover events. The aim of this review is to identify and describe evaluations of public policies that target the determinants of zoonotic spillover.

Our approach is informed by a One Health perspective, acknowledging the inter-connectedness of human, animal and environmental health.In this systematic scoping review, we searched Medline, SCOPUS, Web of Science and Global Health in May 2021 using search terms combining animal health and the animal-human interface, public policy, prevention and zoonoses. We screened titles and abstracts, extracted data and reported our process in line with PRISMA-ScR guidelines. We also searched relevant organisations’ websites for evaluations published in the grey literature

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: BİOMEDCENTRAL »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NEWSMEDİCAL: Co-Production of Health Research with Indigenous Peoples: A ReviewResearchers review the evolution of health research co-production with Indigenous peoples, exploring shared control and reciprocity in health research.

Source: NewsMedical | Read more »

NEWSMEDİCAL: Artificially Sweetened Beverages and Health Outcomes: An Umbrella ReviewResearchers examine the health advantages of artificially sweetened beverages (ASBs) and find that frequent consumption can lead to a higher risk of obesity, all-cause mortality, hypertension, type 2 diabetes (T2D), and cardiovascular disease (CBD).

Source: NewsMedical | Read more »

MEDİCAL_XPRESS: Supervised Injection Services: Positive Outcomes and Lessons from an Unsanctioned SiteSupervised injection services have been shown to have positive outcomes in terms of public health and public order. A systematic literature review found that these services are effective in reducing overdose deaths and the transmission of infectious diseases. Additionally, they have been associated with decreased drug-related crime and increased access to healthcare and social services. Lessons can be learned from an unsanctioned supervised injection site in the US in addressing the opioid epidemic.

Source: medical_xpress | Read more »

PCGAMER: Risk of Rain Returns: A ReviewA review of the latest direction of the classic action-roguelike franchise, Risk of Rain Returns

Source: pcgamer | Read more »

BBCNEWSNI: Mother calls for dedicated mother and baby mental health unit in Northern IrelandA mother suffering from postpartum psychosis advocates for the opening of a dedicated mother and baby mental health unit in Northern Ireland. The unit will provide in-patient services for women with serious post-partum mental health issues and allow mothers to be with their babies during treatment.

Source: BBCNewsNI | Read more »

MEDİCAL_XPRESS: Clinician Exposure and Conversion Network for Health Care System 5This study examines the clinician exposure and conversion network for health care system 5 at 4 time points. It analyzes the conversion of clinicians to adopter status and provides key substance use and mental health indicators in the United States.

Source: medical_xpress | Read more »