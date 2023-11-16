Artificially Sweetened Beverages and Health Outcomes: An Umbrella Review

Health-conscious individuals worldwide opt for artificially sweetened beverages (ASBs) over their sugar-sweetened counterparts (SSBs), but the health advantages of ASBs remain debated within the scientific community. Researchers examined previous systematic reviews and meta-analyses to evaluate whether ASBs truly meet the health gains that their manufacturers market.

Findings indicate that frequent ASB consumption can lead to a higher risk of obesity, all-cause mortality, hypertension, type 2 diabetes (T2D), and cardiovascular disease (CBD)

