President Biden Pardons Thanksgiving Turkeys, Celebrates Birthday

President Joe Biden pardoned two national Thanksgiving turkeys, Liberty and Bell, during a ceremony at the White House. Biden mentioned that it was his birthday and joked about turning 60. He also highlighted the tradition of presenting a National Thanksgiving Turkey to the White House for over seven decades. The president noted that he wasn't present for the first event. The pardoned turkeys, Liberty and Bell, were named after the Liberty Bell in Philadelphia.





TIME » / 🏆 82. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

US President Joe Biden Tells Netanyahu Gaza City Hospital Strike ‘Done By The Other Team’Asked what made him confident in his assessment that Israel wasn’t responsible for the blast, Biden cited “the data I was shown by my Defence Department.”

Source: HuffPostUK - 🏆 114. / 22,5 Read more »

US President Joe Biden Signs Executive Order on Artificial IntelligencePresident Joe Biden has signed an executive order on artificial intelligence that aims to balance the needs of technology companies with national security and consumer rights. The order seeks to govern the development of AI to ensure it is trustworthy and helpful, rather than deceptive and destructive.

Source: LBC - 🏆 16. / 73,92 Read more »

US President Joe Biden calls for humanitarian ‘pause’ in Israel-Hamas warIsraeli ground troops have advanced near Gaza City in heavy fighting with militants, the military said on Wednesday.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 68. / 26,25 Read more »

US President Joe Biden calls for humanitarian ‘pause’ in Israel-Hamas warIsraeli ground troops have advanced near Gaza City in heavy fighting with militants, the military said on Wednesday.

Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 17. / 72,072 Read more »

US President Joe Biden calls for humanitarian ‘pause’ in Israel-Hamas warIsraeli ground troops have advanced near Gaza City in heavy fighting with militants, the military said on Wednesday.

Source: LBC - 🏆 16. / 73,92 Read more »

Joe Brolly slams Joe Biden and labels Israel 'a rogue state out of control'The GAA pundit is now married to a third cousin of the US President but he has not held back with his views on the Middle East conflict

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 15. / 77 Read more »