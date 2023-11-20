Joe Biden Mixes Up Taylor Swift and Britney Spears While Pardoning Turkeys

Joe Biden mixed up Taylor Swift and Britney Spears as he went off script while pardoning two turkeys at the White House. The president, who is celebrating his 81st birthday today, also joked about his age, saying he was really only turning 60. He undertook the traditional presidential duty of pardoning turkeys for Thanksgiving, this year sparing a pair named Liberty and Bell. Biden said the birds had to 'beat some tough odds and competition' to be with him on the White House lawn.

He went on: 'You could say even harder than getting a ticket to the Renaissance tour...or, or, or...Britney's tour...she's down in...it's kind of warm in Brazil right now.





