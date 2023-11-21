New £5m furniture warehouse approved despite objections

A new £5million furniture warehouse oat Boucher Road South Belfast has been given the green light despite objections from neighbouring businesses. At the recent monthly meeting of the Belfast City Council Planning Committee on Tuesday, councillors unanimously approved a proposed retail warehouse unit with associated car parking at 47 Boucher Road, Belfast, BT12. The outlet will be an EZ Living furniture store, from owner P Dillen, of Weaverton NI, Newry.

The area is commercial and the site is sandwiched between Boucher Road to the south, Boucher Place to the north, the Door Store retailer to the west and DFS furniture store to the east. Read more:New Belfast city centre hotel gets green light at Council The council received six objections from three planning consultants acting for the operators and owner of the neighbouring premises, the Door Store and DFS Furniture. The council planning report states: “Issues of concern relate to character/context, building line, sufficient car parking, principle of retail development and loss of small landscaped are





BelfastLive » / 🏆 15. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Bruce Springsteen announces huge Belfast gig for 2024Springsteen and The E Street Band will be coming to Boucher Road

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 15. / 77 Read more »

Motorist dies following road traffic collision in Skipton Old Road, ColnePolice have revealed that a man has died after a road traffic collision in Colne yesterday.

Source: leponline - 🏆 47. / 28,125 Read more »

Collin road in Ballyclare closed after serious road traffic collisionThe road is closed in both directions.

Source: itvlondon - 🏆 119. / 22,5 Read more »

Sluggish Celtic stumble on the road in Easter Road shutoutIt was a big point for Nick Montgomery but a frustrating afternoon for Brendan Rodgers as his side stumbled to dropped points in Leith.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 8. / 89 Read more »

Selby Road Halton: Man hospitalised with life threatening injuries after crash on busy Leeds roadA busy Leeds road has closed and a man has been hospitalised with life-threatening injuries after a collision in the early hours of the morning.

Source: LeedsNews - 🏆 48. / 28,125 Read more »

Pirelli P Zero Road TLR: A Versatile Road Tyre for Speed and GripThe Pirelli P Zero Road TLR is a versatile road tyre that offers speed, grip, and durability. It provides a good balance of performance and ride quality, making it suitable for various road conditions. With a wide range of sizes available, it caters to different preferences and needs.

Source: roadcc - 🏆 18. / 70,84 Read more »