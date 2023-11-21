New £5m furniture warehouse approved despite objections

A new £5million furniture warehouse oat Boucher Road South Belfast has been given the green light despite objections from neighbouring businesses. At the recent monthly meeting of the Belfast City Council Planning Committee on Tuesday, councillors unanimously approved a proposed retail warehouse unit with associated car parking at 47 Boucher Road, Belfast, BT12. The outlet will be an EZ Living furniture store, from owner P Dillen, of Weaverton NI, Newry.
The area is commercial and the site is sandwiched between Boucher Road to the south, Boucher Place to the north, the Door Store retailer to the west and DFS furniture store to the east. Read more:New Belfast city centre hotel gets green light at Council The council received six objections from three planning consultants acting for the operators and owner of the neighbouring premises, the Door Store and DFS Furniture. The council planning report states: “Issues of concern relate to character/context, building line, sufficient car parking, principle of retail development and loss of small landscaped are
