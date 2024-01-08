Plans for Gaelic football pitches, synagogue expansion, medical facility, and petrol station submitted to councils

A number of plans have been submitted to councils recently with Gaelic football pitches, a synagogue expansion, medical facility and a new petrol station all featuring. A synagogue in Bury is looking to take over the four-storey house next door whilst over in south Manchester there are two new Gaelic Football and Hurling pitches planned to expand the Irish game in the area.

Over in Denton, a new medical centre has been lined up for a retail park and Rochdale may soon welcome two new drive-thru restaurants and petrol station off Sir Isaac Newton Way. In central Manchester though, plans for a controversial new office block in New Islington Green have been updated





