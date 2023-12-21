Married At First Sight UK Star Ella Morgan Plans New Career Path

Married At First Sight UK star Ella Morgan may not have found a husband on the E4 show, but she’s made a new best friend and exciting plans for a new career path. The 29-year-old was the first transgender contestant to take part in the dating show and while her two MAFS UK marriages didn’t work out, she’s realised a relationship isn’t for her right now, and has also quit her job. “I’ve realised my worth and that for me was the best thing to come out of this,” she smiles.

“I’ve left my job and what I want to do going forward is documentaries, TV presenting. I’m lucky in that there’s space for me in this industry – there aren’t many trans presenters.” In the series – in which singles meet their future spouses for the first time at the wedding altar – Ella was matched with marketing manager Nathaniel Valentino before finding a romantic connection with Essex-based JJ Slater and continuing the experiment with hi





