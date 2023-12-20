Plans unveiled to improve Preston city centre

Plans to make Preston city centre a more attractive place to spend time – by day and night – have been unveiled by the city council. The ‘Illuminate and Integrate’ project aims to improve public spaces, streetlighting and facilities for cyclists and pedestrians in the Harris Quarter.

The proposal would see a small stretch of Lancaster Road – behind the market, between Old Vicarage and Earl Street – closed to traffic, with new paving, seating and tree planting introduced in an attempt to create what the council describes as “a pleasant environment for people to sit, relax, shop and enjoy”. It is hoped that “alfresco dining” would be encouraged, while a two-way cycle route would also be created. Across the wider area, new lighting is set to be installed along Lancaster Road, Birley Street, Earl Street and Market Street in order to improve safety and act as a natural guide through the attractions of that part of the city





