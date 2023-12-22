Old Trafford's Future Uncertain as Redevelopment Plans Put on Hold

Old Trafford is England’s biggest club stadium yet it was recently. With the outcome of ’s strategic review United could not provide guarantees that there would be no construction around the time of the tournament. People such as myself would like to think Old Trafford won’t be the same — bar minor cosmetic changes — five years from now, but it could be. Advertisement There was a little bit of talk about the stadium at a recent staff meeting chaired by Richard Arnold.

There are plans to fix the leaky roof, which has begun to blister with age, for example, but we don’t know more about big ticket changes. In April 2022, United appointed Populous and Legends International as master planners and consultants for Old Trafford’s redevelopment/reconstruction, with KSS working on a plan for the Carrington training ground, viewed by the club as a separate project. But everything has been put on hold while the ownership of the club is up in the air. The Old Trafford roof still has a lea





TheAthletic » / 🏆 54. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Surrey to Begin County Championship Quest at Emirates Old TraffordSurrey have been handed a testing trip to Emirates Old Trafford to begin their quest for a third County Championship crown in a row. For the second straight season Lancashire will host the defending champions in the opening round of Division One fixtures, which begin on Friday, 5 April.

Source: bbcemt - 🏆 120. / 51 Read more »

Strictly Come Dancing 2023: The Finalists and Their FutureA look at the finalists of Strictly Come Dancing 2023 and their potential future success. Bobby Brazier and Dianne Buswell shine in the final, while Layton Williams and Nikita Kuzmin impress with their skills.

Source: i newspaper - 🏆 8. / 89 Read more »

AC Milan's Shevchenko scores decisive penalty in 2003 Champions League finalAndriy Shevchenko (lying down), who had a goal disallowed in normal time, scored the decisive penalty in a shootout as AC Milan won the 2003 Champions League final at Old Trafford

Source: BBCSport - 🏆 111. / 51 Read more »

Metropolitan Police Officer Accused of Tasing 10-Year-Old GirlPC Jonathan Broadhead fired his Taser at the youngster twice within “approximately eight seconds” of entering her home in south-west London on January 21, 2021, after her mother called 999.

Source: itvlondon - 🏆 116. / 51 Read more »

Teenagers found guilty of 'frenzied and ferocious' knife attack on 16-year-oldTwo teenagers have been found guilty of murdering 16-year-old Brianna Ghey in a 'frenzied and ferocious' knife attack. The pair, known only as girl X and boy Y, were just 15 when Brianna was lured to Linear Park in Culcheth, near Warrington, and stabbed 28 times in her head, neck and back with a hunting knife on 11 February.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »

Jordan Sangha Wins Big Brother and Becomes a Fashion StarJordan Sangha, the winner of this year's Big Brother, discusses his show experience, future plans, and newfound status as a fashion star.

Source: BritishVogue - 🏆 14. / 80 Read more »