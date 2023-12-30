Train tunnel flood ruins New Year's Eve plans for thousands

New Year’s Eve plans have been left in tatters for thousands after a train tunnel flooded under the River Thames in London. Eurostar and Southeastern have been forced to cancel services to and from St Pancras International after the tracks were completely submerged underwater after a pipe burst. Thousands of passengers have been left stranded on Saturday morning with some ‘left in tears’ after trips to Disneyland Paris were ‘ruined’.

Two newlyweds visiting from New York said they planned to see in the new year in the French capital, but their plans for the big day have been totally scuppered. Nicole Carrera, 29, and her husband Christopher, 31, were due to catch a train on Saturday morning but they’ve now had to rebook for 2.30pm on Sunday. They hoped to spend their day at the Disney theme park and have also been left out of pocket for a non-refundable hotel booked in Paris for tonigh





