Northampton beat Munster despite being reduced to 14

Northampton fought back to beat Munster in the Investec Champions Cup, despite being reduced to 14 in the first half at Thomond Park. However, the Irish province secured the bonus point they needed to scrape through to the last 16, while the visitors extended their lead at the top of Pool 3.

Alex Mitchell opened the scoring but Munster led 15-7 at half-time through Antoine Frisch and Peter O'Mahony tries, with the new Ireland captain's score coming after Curtis Langdon was sent off and George Furbank sin-binned. Gavin Coombes stretched Munster's lead with a 49th-minute try but Fin Smith penalties either side of a lovely drop-goal brought the visitors back into it. The Premiership leaders grabbed victory with a Sam Graham try nine minutes from time to extend their winning run to nine matches. Defeat left Munster in fourth place in Pool 3, nine points behind their English opponents who had already qualified before the game kicked off after three impressive win





Magennis secures point for Wigan against NorthamptonJosh Magennis' second-half strike secured a precious point on the road for Wigan as they drew 1-1 at in-form Northampton.

£33m revamp to transform Northampton town centrePoliticians from the ruling Conservative group on West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) have declared a £33m revamp to move Northampton town centre "ahead of the curve". The scheme includes transforming Market Square and other projects financed through various funding streams.

Northampton Saints go top of Premiership with comeback win over Sale SharksNorthampton Saints came from behind to beat Sale Sharks and move to the top of the Premiership. Sale took a 7-0 lead at half-time, but Saints fought back with tries from George Furbank and Luke Cowan-Dickie. A drop goal from George Ford sealed the victory for Saints. This win puts them one point ahead of Exeter at the top of the table. Sale remain in third place.

Northampton Secure Hard-Fought Victory Over CheltenhamNorthampton started the new year with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over relegation-battling Cheltenham. Kieron Bowie's second-half penalty was the only goal of an otherwise drab game as the Cobblers made it seven wins from their last 10 league games.

Northampton snatch victory in thrilling match against ExeterRory Hutchinson's last-minute try helps Northampton win a thrilling match against Exeter, becoming the first winners at Sandy Park since October 2022.

Late Goals Continue to Haunt World ChampionsAnother defeat. Another late goal and another anguished last fifteen minutes, perhaps extended to half an hour in the case of the world champions, in which we hang on in quiet desperation but to no avail.

