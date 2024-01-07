Northampton snatch victory in thrilling match against Exeter

Rory Hutchinson's last-minute try helped Northampton win a thriller at Exeter to go top of the Premiership. Exeter had led 26-0 but yellow cards either side of the break helped Saints recover to become the first winners at Sandy Park since October 2022. Ollie Sleightholme scored a hat-trick for the visitors, but his efforts looked in vain when Rus Tuima went over with eight minutes to go.

beat Newcastle on Friday, The thought of Saints winning the game had seemed a far-fetched dream after the hosts made a superb start to the game. Jacques Vermeulen went over at the start and end of a four-try spell in the opening 25 minutes, which could have seen Exeter score more but for some dogged defending on their own line by Saints.The in-form Emmanuel Feyi-Waboso scored the pick of Exeter's early tries as he flew into the right corner after Henry Slade won a turnover and Harvey Skinner sent a great bouncing pass to the winger - who is on the radar of both England and Wale





