Magennis secures point for Wigan against Northampton

Josh Magennis' second-half strike secured a precious point on the road for Wigan as they drew 1-1 at in-form Northampton. The veteran striker netted from close range in the 64th minute to cancel out a 16th-minute penalty from Cobblers top scorer Sam Hoskins. Wigan dominated possession in the early stages, and wasted a great chance to score when Jordan Jones blasted over from 15 yards, but they found themselves behind after 16 minutes.

Kieron Bowie seized on a loose pass 25 yards out, and ran straight in on goal, only to be upended by goalkeeper Sam Tickle for a clear penalty.Wigan pressed for an equaliser, and should have got one on the stroke of half-time, but Liam Morrison's free header from five yards out was blocked on the line by his team-mate, Magennis. The visitors piled on the pressure in the second half and they got their reward after 64 minutes when Magennis poked home from close range after a driving run from Martial Godo had set up the chanc





BBCNorthampton » / 🏆 32. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Northampton secures dramatic win over Toulon in Champions CupTom Lockett's late try seals a thrilling bonus-point victory for Northampton over Toulon in the Investec Champions Cup. Two yellow cards for Toulon leave them with 13 players, giving Northampton the advantage in the closing minutes. Despite injuries and a comeback from Toulon, Northampton manages to secure the win.

Source: BBCNorthampton - 🏆 32. / 68 Read more »

CCTV footage shows killers of University of Northampton student being jailedWatch CCTV footage as the killers of University of Northampton student Kwabena Osei-Poku are jailed. The killers arrived at a flat on campus under the pretense of buying drugs, but their intentions were to steal and warn the victim off dealing on their territory. A row broke out, leading to a fatal stabbing.

Source: NorthamptonUK - 🏆 99. / 51 Read more »

£33m revamp to transform Northampton town centrePoliticians from the ruling Conservative group on West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) have declared a £33m revamp to move Northampton town centre "ahead of the curve". The scheme includes transforming Market Square and other projects financed through various funding streams.

Source: BBCNorthampton - 🏆 32. / 68 Read more »

Northampton Saints go top of Premiership with comeback win over Sale SharksNorthampton Saints came from behind to beat Sale Sharks and move to the top of the Premiership. Sale took a 7-0 lead at half-time, but Saints fought back with tries from George Furbank and Luke Cowan-Dickie. A drop goal from George Ford sealed the victory for Saints. This win puts them one point ahead of Exeter at the top of the table. Sale remain in third place.

Source: BBCNorthampton - 🏆 32. / 68 Read more »

Northampton Secure Hard-Fought Victory Over CheltenhamNorthampton started the new year with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over relegation-battling Cheltenham. Kieron Bowie's second-half penalty was the only goal of an otherwise drab game as the Cobblers made it seven wins from their last 10 league games.

Source: BBCNorthampton - 🏆 32. / 68 Read more »

Northampton snatch victory in thrilling match against ExeterRory Hutchinson's last-minute try helps Northampton win a thrilling match against Exeter, becoming the first winners at Sandy Park since October 2022.

Source: BBCNorthampton - 🏆 32. / 68 Read more »