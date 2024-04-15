New Mental Health Clinic to Open in Nottingham

A new mental health clinic is set to open its doors in Nottingham - providing a wide range of mental health and neurodiversity services for adults, young people, and children. Purple House Clinic will open on Regent Street on Monday, April 14.

Born and raised in Nottingham, Elizabeth has plans for the new clinic to have a long-lasting, positive impact on her local community. She said: "Mental health deserves to be treated just as importantly as physical health. With the rising demand and waiting times for mental health services across the UK, the clinic will make a real difference.

The new Nottingham clinic will offer a calm, quiet and safe space where people can work through a range of mental health difficulties in a compassionate, respectful and safe environment.

