Readers vote for the best breakfast in Nottinghamshire

Whether you've got a day of hard graft ahead, a bad hangover from the night before, or simply want a leisurely weekend breakfast, nothing beats a Full English. We know our readers at Nottinghamshire Live are fans of a slap-up fry-up so we trust their judgement when they tell us the best places to visit.

Tina's Cafe serves a wide range of paninis, jacket potatoes, burgers, cold cobs, pasties, cakes, and breakfast cobs and wraps. But it's the small, traditional, mega and veggie breakfasts that are the best-sellers, priced from £6. The £12 mega breakfast has the works - three sausages and three bacon from a local butcher, two eggs, two hash browns, beans, tomatoes, mushrooms, black pudding, toast and bread and butter.

She said: "I was quite surprised to have won. When people come in, especially if it's their first time, they say 'that's the best breakfast I've ever had'. It makes it worthwhile." Leonie, 36, of Carlton, said: "He always wanted a caff. There used to be a caff up the road years ago and it closed down. At the time there was just a food waggon on the front so he said with all the businesses around here it would be really good to open up."

