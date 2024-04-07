Stanton-on-the-Wolds Named Poshest Place to Live in Nottinghamshire

Located close to Kegworth and the A46, the peaceful village of Stanton-on-the-Wolds has been named as the poshest place to live in Nottinghamshire . The Telegraph has revealed the 48 poshest places in Britain to live for 2024, and the village has made it onto the list, knocking down Colston Bassett, which had been the poshest Nottinghamshire village in 2022 and 2023.

Stanton-on-the-Wolds is surrounded by picturesque countryside, and The Telegraph has shared that its posh appeal is due to the village being home to an award-winning golf course, the Stanton-on-the-Wolds Golf Club, which is recognised as one of the best in the UK. At the heart of the village is the Grade II listed church, All Saints Church, which dates back to the 11th Century, and the local primary school is rated 'Good' by Ofste

Stanton-On-The-Wolds Posh Nottinghamshire Village Golf Course All Saints Church

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



nottslive / 🏆 96. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Yorkshire Wolds: Making miniatures helped paralysed woman recoverPauline Millard turns a therapeutic hobby into a business after life-changing road accident.

Source: BBCNews - 🏆 3. / 97 Read more »

Nottinghamshire care home named best in the regionOaklands Residential Home in Warsop, near Mansfield, has won the award for best care home at the 2024 East Midlands Care Awards. The home cares for 19 permanent residents with learning disabilities and autism.

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

Nottinghamshire Chippy Named in Fry Magazine's 50 Best Fish & Chip TakeawaysA Nottinghamshire chippy has been included in Fry Magazine's 2024 list of the 50 Best Fish & Chip Takeaways. The chip shop received high praise from customers and was judged based on various criteria including food quality, cleanliness, staff expertise, value for money, ease of ordering, and social media presence. The shop, Angells Fisheries, is the oldest in the town of Newark, dating back to 1905. The current owners, Sophie and Steven Angell, took over the business in 2021 and recently renovated and relaunched it.

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

The missing people Nottinghamshire police are currently looking forAnyone with information is asked to contact the force

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

Halifax bank quashes rumours of closure of Nottinghamshire branchThe rumours about the Front Street branch started circulating in a Facebook community group

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

Nottinghamshire Live editor joins calls for safety of journalists in open letterThe letter is being sent to police leaders and ministers on International Women's Day today (Friday, March 8)

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »