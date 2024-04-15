Heavy Rain and Cooler Temperatures Expected in Leeds

While the sunshine and mild temperatures over the weekend may have given us a little hope that spring is in full swing, it’s all set to come crashing down again on Monday, as more heavy rain arrives in Leeds .

Heavy, blustery downpours are expected across the city today, with temperatures feeling cooler the previous days. The Met Office summary for Yorkshire on Monday, April 15 has predicted: “Some intermittent brighter spells between heavy blustery showers and the odd rumble of thunder. Feeling cold in the strong winds. Becoming drier during the evening. Maximum temperature 10 °C.”In Leeds on Monday, like much of Yorkshire, there will be heavy rain, changing to partly cloudy conditions by nighttime.

The heavy rain is expected to last throughout the day, until around 9pm, although there will be some sunny spells in between the showers. Visibility will range between ‘good’ and ‘very good’ throughout Monday.

Leeds Heavy Rain Cooler Temperatures Blustery Showers Thunder Wind Gusts

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



leedslivenews / 🏆 118. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

None of the major parties are talking about the damage done by Brexit any moreFrom: Jas Olak, Vice Chair, Leeds for Europe, Roundhay, Leeds.

Source: The Yorkshire Post - 🏆 39. / 66 Read more »

Leeds trains: Passengers warned as weekend works are set to cause disruption between Leeds and HuddersfieldPassengers travelling to and from Leeds via Huddersfield will face disruption this weekend as major upgrade works are set to continue.

Source: LeedsNews - 🏆 48. / 63 Read more »

Leeds hospitals St James’s and Leeds General Infirmary miss ambulance A&E targetsTargets for the timely handover of emergency patients from ambulances to A&E are being missed at the city’s hospitals, latest figures reveal.

Source: LeedsNews - 🏆 48. / 63 Read more »

Leeds legend Leigh Francis serves up a night of bonkers fun at Leeds GrandThe Bo’ Selecta! and Celebrity Juice star told the audience he was 'honoured' to perform at the historical theatre for a 'night of rubber-masked tomfoolery'

Source: leedslivenews - 🏆 118. / 51 Read more »

Dog Showers Leeds: Young Leeds businessman on whirlwind two years after founding viral dog showers companyThe man behind a viral Leeds dog showers business has enjoyed a whirlwind two years.

Source: LeedsNews - 🏆 48. / 63 Read more »

Leeds Rhinos suffer heavy defeat against Warrington WolvesLeeds Rhinos were defeated by Warrington Wolves in a rugby match. Despite leading early on, Rhinos couldn't maintain their advantage and were broken down too many times near their own line. The loss of two players in the first half further hindered their performance.

Source: LeedsNews - 🏆 48. / 63 Read more »