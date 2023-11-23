Nella Rose defended by London Hughes after explosive row with Fred Sirieix

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! star Nella Rose has been defended by TV star London Hughes after being slammed for her explosive row with Fred Sirieix. Some ITV viewers have criticised the way the YouTuber handled the argument with the First Dates star on social media, which imploded when he said he felt like her dad. Nella was upset by the remark, made by the Road Trip presenter in reference to their respective ages- he is 51 and she is 26, because she lost both parents at a young age.

Fred did not realise the faux pas until the next morning, when Nella began repeatedly ignoring him, and then apologised when she explained she felt ‘disrespected’ and her ‘feelings were hurt.’ Nella begrudgingly accepted the maître d’s sorry but told him: ‘I don’t want to eat no food that you’re cooking, don’t talk to me, you stay over there, I stay over here and we can liv





