Manchester United's Champions League hopes fade after draw with Liverpool

Manchester United saw their fading Champions League qualification hopes dealt another blow at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon during a 2-2 draw with title-chasing rivals Liverpool . Bruno Fernandes and Kobbie Mainoo were on target for United, as Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah (pen) bookended the scoring. It was a result that left United with a mountain to climb in order to finish in the top four this season.

They are 11 points behind Tottenham and Aston Villa, who are joint-fourth heading towards the final stretch. However, while there is still a chance that an extra Champions League berth will be awarded to an English side, the current state of play means it will be difficult for United to make it through to the marquee European competition anyway. The latest Supercomputer data paints a similarly bleak picture. According to findings from Bonus Code Bets, the Old Trafford giants are tipped to finish in sixth position this term, which would result in Europa League football in any case. Meanwhile, their treble-winning neighbours Manchester City are backed to pick up a fourth straight Premier League trophy, ahead of Arsenal and Liverpool. Tottenham complete the predicted top-four, with Aston Villa (fifth) and Newcastle (seventh) expected to finish up either side of United, who are winless in their last three matches

Manchester United Champions League Qualification Hopes Draw Liverpool Top Four Sixth Position

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



MENnewsdesk / 🏆 23. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Manchester United's Champions League hopes in tatters after late collapse at ChelseaManchester United's hopes of qualifying for the Champions League have suffered a major blow after a dramatic late collapse against Chelsea. The Reds came from behind to take the lead, but conceded two goals in stoppage time to lose the match. This defeat leaves United 11 points behind the top four teams with only eight games remaining.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

How Jadon Sancho’s heroics for Borussia Dortmund could block Manchester United from Champions League...Mark Goldbridge labels Jadon Sancho as a Manchester United flop suggesting he ‘completely and utterly failed’ in the Premier League

Source: talkSPORT - 🏆 91. / 53 Read more »

How would Manchester United be affected financially by missing the Champions League?Not being part of Europe's premier club competition in 2024-25 would hurt United's balance sheet - but how badly?

Source: The Athletic UK - 🏆 123. / 51 Read more »

Manchester United face crucial Champions League clash against ChelseaManchester United must win their Champions League match against Chelsea to have any chance of qualifying for the competition next season.

Source: goal - 🏆 59. / 63 Read more »

The race for Premier League top six is now on - Newcastle United to overhaul Manchester UnitedThe Mag

Source: NUFCTheMag - 🏆 124. / 51 Read more »

Premier League Injury Update: Manchester City and Manchester United Suffer BlowA look at the latest injury news ahead of a busy weekend of football in the Premier League, with Manchester City's Kyle Walker and Manchester United's Raphael Varane among the casualties.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »