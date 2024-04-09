Manchester United's Champions League hopes fade after draw with Liverpool

Manchester United saw their fading Champions League qualification hopes dealt another blow at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon during a 2-2 draw with title-chasing rivals Liverpool . Bruno Fernandes and Kobbie Mainoo were on target for United, as Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah (pen) bookended the scoring. It was a result that left United with a mountain to climb in order to finish in the top four this season.
They are 11 points behind Tottenham and Aston Villa, who are joint-fourth heading towards the final stretch. However, while there is still a chance that an extra Champions League berth will be awarded to an English side, the current state of play means it will be difficult for United to make it through to the marquee European competition anyway. The latest Supercomputer data paints a similarly bleak picture. According to findings from Bonus Code Bets, the Old Trafford giants are tipped to finish in sixth position this term, which would result in Europa League football in any case. Meanwhile, their treble-winning neighbours Manchester City are backed to pick up a fourth straight Premier League trophy, ahead of Arsenal and Liverpool. Tottenham complete the predicted top-four, with Aston Villa (fifth) and Newcastle (seventh) expected to finish up either side of United, who are winless in their last three matches
Manchester United Champions League Qualification Hopes Draw Liverpool Top Four Sixth Position
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »
Source: talkSPORT - 🏆 91. / 53 Read more »
Source: The Athletic UK - 🏆 123. / 51 Read more »
Source: goal - 🏆 59. / 63 Read more »
Source: NUFCTheMag - 🏆 124. / 51 Read more »
Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »