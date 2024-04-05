Manchester United's Champions League hopes in tatters after late collapse at Chelsea

Manchester United 's dramatic late collapse at Chelsea on Thursday night means their Champions League qualification hopes are in tatters. The Reds came from two down to lead 3-2 at Stamford Bridge but conceded twice in the dying embers of stoppage time to suffer a damaging and dispiriting defeat. Had Erik ten Hag's side held on for the win they would have cut the gap to Aston Villa in fourth and Tottenham in fifth to eight and six points respectively.

Instead the Reds are 11 points off the top four with a game in hand and nine behind Spurs. Finishing fifth could well be enough to earn a spot in the revamped Champions League but that now looks beyond United heading into the final eight game

