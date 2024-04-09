Earth Sets New Monthly Heat Record for 10th Consecutive Month

For the 10th consecutive month, Earth in March set a new monthly record for global heat—with both air temperatures and the world’s oceans hitting an all-time high for the month, the European Union climate agency Copernicus said. March 2024 averaged 14.14 degrees Celsius (57.9 degrees Fahrenheit), exceeding the previous record from 2016 by a tenth of a degree, according to Copernicus data. And it was 1.

68 degrees C (3 degrees F) warmer than in the late 1800s, the base used for temperatures before the burning of fossil fuels began growing rapidly. Since last June, the globe has broken heat records each month, with marine heat waves across large areas of the globe’s oceans contributing.“But its combination with the non-natural marine heat waves made these records so breathtaking,” said Woodwell Climate Research Center scientist Jennifer Francis. With El Nino waning, the margins by which global average temperatures are surpassed each month should go down, Francis said. Climate scientists attribute most of the record heat to human-caused climate change from carbon dioxide and methane emissions produced by the burning of coal, oil and natural gas. “The trajectory will not change until concentrations of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere stop rising,” Francis said, “which means we must stop burning fossil fuels, stop deforestation, and grow our food more sustainably as quickly as possible.”Under the 2015 Paris Agreement, the world set a goal to keep warming at or below

Earth Monthly Heat Record Air Temperatures Oceans Climate Change Copernicus Global Warming

