Married At First Sight 2024 Cast Spotted Heading Out to Dinner Before Reunion Finale

The Married At First Sight 2024 cast were spotted heading out to dinner on Sunday evening to watch part one of the explosive Reunion Grand Finale . Controversial couple Jono McCullough, 40, and Ellie Dix , 32, led the pack as they exchanged laughs with their co-stars. Contestants Michael Felix , 34, and Andrea Thompson , 51, were also in attendance. Meanwhile, Timothy Smith , 51, and Natalie Parham , 32, raised eyebrows as they walked hand-in-hand to bar and restaurant Alex & Co.

in Paramatta, Sydney with their co-stars. Both contestants are single after choosing to leave their on screen relationships. The Married at First Sight 2024 cast were spotted heading out to dinner on Sunday evening to watch part one of the explosive reunion episode Timothy was coupled up with Lucinda Light, 43, however the pair both chose to leave at the final commitment ceremony. Meanwhile, Natalie walked away from her relationship with Collins Christian, 28, in week two of the experiment. Despite producers reportedly not wanting the cast at 'gatherings' before the finale, a bevy of the show's brides and grooms stepped out hours before the dinner party episode aired. Timothy Smith, 51, and Natalie Parham, 32, raised eyebrows as they walked hand-in-hand to Alex & C

