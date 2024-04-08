Jewellery Store Raided by Thieves in Hull

A H Samuel jewellery store has been raided by thieves. Police were called to the shop on Prospect Steet in Hull after receiving reports of a burglary late on Sunday, April 7. Officers attended and a "large amount" of jewels had been swiped from the shop window. Police say the display cases have also been left badly damaged as a result of the raid. Inquiries into the theft remain ongoing.

Images from the scene show police in attendance at the premises on Monday morning as glass cabinets were pictured smashed. Broken glass can also be seen strewn inside the shop with multiple cabinets destroyed. A spokesperson for Humberside Police told Hull Live: "Investigations are underway after jewellery was stolen from a shop on Prospect Street in Hully City Centre late yesterday evening, Sunday 7 April. We received a report at around 11..35pm of reports of a suspected burglary at the premises. "Officers quickly attended and discovered that a large amount of jewellery had been stolen and damage had been caused to a window and a number of display cases."

Jewellery Store Raided Thieves Burglary Stolen Damaged Investigation

