Leeds United Could Be Without Ethan Ampadu for Sunderland Clash

Leeds United could be without Ethan Ampadu for tomorrow's crunch clash with Sunderland . The Wales international has been struggling with illness since Saturday's 2-1 loss to Coventry City. Ampadu has been a first team regular for the Whites this term, playing a big part in their promotion push. Speaking to the press corps this afternoon, boss Daniel Farke said: "There's a question mark with Ethan. He has been struggling with illness in the last 48 hours.

It's a tight race if we will be available. He will need to be available for the short session to be in the mix." Burnley loanee Connor Roberts and winger Wilfried Gnonto could be included in the matchday squad again.. The duo featured as substitutes in Saturday's loss at Coventry. Read more: I fear Leeds United will lose half their team if they fail to seal a Premier League return "We still have to be a bit careful with Connor and Wilfried," said Farke, whose side remain firmly in the hunt for a top-two finish, said: "Connor felt a bit of a reaction in his muscle. Willy's muscle was a bit sore. We took them out of training yesterday." Pascal Struijk and Stuart Dallas remain on the sidelines. Revenge will be on United's mind when they go head-to-head with Sunderland, having lost the reverse fixture back in December. Attacking midfielder Jobe Bellingham, the younger brother of Real Madrid and England star Jude, bagged a late winner at the Stadium of Ligh

