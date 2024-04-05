Armed Robbery at Jewellery Store in Harehills

Armed police were deployed to Harehills on Thursday evening after thieves rammed a car into a jewellery store before driving off. West Yorkshire Police received reports of a robbery at Mirpur Jewellers in Harehills Road at 6.29pm. The thieves drove a Toyota RAV4 into the front of the store, before entering it armed with hammers. They then smashed a number of display cabinets and stole various items. After, they drove off in a dark coloured Audi car and left the Toyota at the scene.
Armed officers were then deployed by the police and they searched the area but the thieves were not located. No one was injured in the attack. West Yorkshire Police said: "Detectives are appealing for information following an armed robbery at a jewellers shop in Leeds last night.
