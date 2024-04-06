Former Wilko store in Bulwell to be converted into B&M store

Renovation efforts are currently underway to convert a former Wilko store in Bulwell into a B&M store - with plans for a summer opening in 2024. The closure of the shop on Main Street last October left a significant void in the town centre after the firm collapsed and went into administration. Locals say they're very optimistic about the new store - and what it might bring to the town. Leanne Mcquade, 59, from Bulwell , told Nottinghamshire Live: "I had hoped it would be a Home Bargains.
However, we do need more stores in Bulwell. The nearby B&M store right across the street is rather small. We often find ourselves travelling to Arnold or Mansfield for larger stores with a wider range of products. "So, hopefully, this new store will be beneficial to our area, as we are in need of more shopping options." John Darlington, 28, a Bulwell resident, welcomes it with open arms, saying: “We're all open to embracing changes with the new store opening by B&
