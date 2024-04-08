NHS Volunteer Recognized for Dedication in Paisley

Marie Phillips, a rehabilitation support volunteer, has been named volunteer of the year at NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde’s Excellence Awards for the Clyde sector. She works with allied health professionals in orthopaedics to support and encourage patients with mobility and recovery exercises.

Marie also provides companionship and lifts the mood of the patients. She is described as an incredible support at the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Paisley.

