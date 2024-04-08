NHS Volunteer Recognized for Dedication in Paisley

Marie Phillips, a rehabilitation support volunteer, has been named volunteer of the year at NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde’s Excellence Awards for the Clyde sector. She works with allied health professionals in orthopaedics to support and encourage patients with mobility and recovery exercises.
Marie also provides companionship and lifts the mood of the patients. She is described as an incredible support at the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Paisley.
NHS Volunteer Dedication Rehabilitation Support Orthopaedics Patients Companionship Royal Alexandra Hospital Paisley
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: LiveLancs - 🏆 10. / 87 Read more »
Source: blogpreston - 🏆 82. / 55 Read more »
Source: sportbible - 🏆 89. / 53 Read more »
Source: talkSPORT - 🏆 91. / 53 Read more »
Source: LeedsNews - 🏆 48. / 63 Read more »
Stane Primary School Recognized for Positive Ethos and Effective PracticesA recent report praised Stane Primary School for its positive and nurturing ethos. The school's teachers were commended for their use of high-quality questioning and giving children opportunities to explain their thinking. The school's work on exclusions will be published as a case study to inspire other schools.
Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »