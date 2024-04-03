Stane Primary School Recognized for Positive Ethos and Effective Practices

The report highlighted the positive and nurturing ethos at Stane Primary School, led by the headteacher. Teachers' use of high-quality questioning and giving children opportunities to explain their thinking were praised.

The school's work on exclusions will be published as a case study to inspire other schools. Stane Primary has had no exclusions in the last three years due to their focus on developing strong relationships within the school community.

