Stane Primary School Recognized for Positive Ethos and Effective Practices

The report highlighted the positive and nurturing ethos at Stane Primary School, led by the headteacher. Teachers' use of high-quality questioning and giving children opportunities to explain their thinking were praised.
The school's work on exclusions will be published as a case study to inspire other schools. Stane Primary has had no exclusions in the last three years due to their focus on developing strong relationships within the school community.
Primary school near Glasgow praised by inspectors after visitSTAFF and pupils at an East Renfrewshire school are celebrating after inspectors gave them a glowing report.
