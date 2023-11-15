Jacob Elordi attends premiere of Saltburn in Los Angeles

Jacob Elordi was dapper wearing a three-piece suit as he made an appearance at the star-studded premiere of his latest film, Saltburn, in Los Angeles on Tuesday. The Euphoria star, 26 - who recently revealed that he turned down to read for Superman - joined other celebrities at the iconic Ace Hotel for the special screening, including Margot Robbie and Carey Mulligan.

The Australian-born actor dressed to impress in a pair of sleek, brown satin slacks as well as a matching suit jacket and waistcoat that was buttoned at the front. Underneath, he opted for a white dress shirt as well as a black tie to complete his overall look for the big night. For a finishing touch, Elordi slipped into black dress shoes. Saltburn is a dark, comedic thriller that is slated to hit theaters later this week on Friday, November 17 in the U.K. and also in select theaters in the U.

