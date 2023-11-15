Tory Civil War Escalates as Suella Braverman Accuses Rishi Sunak of Betrayal

A Tory civil war is continuing to spread after Suella Braverman accused Rishi Sunak of "betraying the nation" in her scathing resignation letter. Jacob Rees-Mogg was quick to defend the axed Home Secretary on Wednesday, saying she was right in her "excoriating" letter, which accused Mr Sunak of "manifestly and repeatedly failed to deliver" on his key policies.

Ms Braverman told the PM that he had broken a series of promises on migration, the Rwanda policy, gender laws, and Brexit - adding that he was simply "occupying" the office of prime minister. The letter is understood to have been drafted days before Ms Braverman was fired, as her team privately prepared for her expected sacking, the Telegraph said. But sources from the right of the Tory Party have suggested that Ms Braverman and her supporters intend to ramp up their attacks even further this week in a bid to build support for a leadership bid, according to the Daily Mail. One source said her allies had drawn up a "grid" of interventions. It comes ahead of Mr Sunak's first Prime Minister's Questions since his Cabinet reshuffle

İ NEWSPAPER: Tory anger at Suella Braverman after scathing attack on Rishi Sunak

İ NEWSPAPER: Tory Anger at Suella Braverman's Attack on Rishi Sunak Suella Braverman accuses Rishi Sunak of breaking promises and striking a secret political pact with her. Downing Street does not deny the claims.

İ NEWSPAPER: Tory anger at Suella Braverman after scathing attack on Rishi SunakThe Government is not pursuing fresh plans to derogate from or quit the European Convention on Human Rights. Officials have been working on deals with other countries that could be used either in place of, or alongside, Rwanda. Two countries are part-way through a Government assessment process, but their identities are a closely-guarded secret. A third country has dropped out amid the furore over the Rwanda scheme.

DAİLYMAİLUK: Suella Braverman criticizes PM Sunak's lack of back-up plan for Rwanda migrant policy Suella Braverman accuses PM Sunak of not having a credible Plan B if the Supreme Court rules against his Rwanda migrant policy. She criticizes his failure to come up with a back-up plan and accuses him of 'betrayal' over broken pledges.

DAİLYMAİLUK: Rishi Sunak's Reshuffle: Suella Braverman Axed as Home Secretary Rishi Sunak has kicked off a huge reshuffle designed to restore his authority. Suella Braverman has been axed as Home Secretary and there are signs of a shock comeback for David Cameron. Foreign Secretary James Cleverly is taking over in the Home Office.

SKYNEWS: Cabinet reshuffle 'has been discussed' - as speculation mounts that Rishi Sunak could sack Suella Braverman Rishi Sunak has faced calls to sack Suella Braverman as home secretary following an article she authored in The Times last week.

