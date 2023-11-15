HEAD TOPICS

Six Killed in Tragic Crash Involving Charter Bus and Semi-Truck

Three students and three members of teaching staff have been killed in a collision between a charter bus and a semi-truck. The incident occurred on Interstate-70 in Licking County, Ohio. At least 18 others were injured in the crash.

Three students and three members of teaching staff have been killed after a semi-truck crashed into a charter bus carrying high school students. At least 18 others were injured in the collision. The bus was carrying a total of 57 people from Tuscarawas Valley school in eastern Ohio to an education conference when the crash occurred.

