Six Killed in Tragic Crash Involving Charter Bus and Semi-Truck

Three students and three members of teaching staff have been killed after a semi-truck crashed into a charter bus carrying high school students. At least 18 others were injured in the collision. The bus was carrying a total of 57 people from Tuscarawas Valley school in eastern Ohio to an education conference when the crash occurred.

