Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi steal the show at Saltburn premiere

Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi led the star-studded arrivals at the Los Angeles premiere of Emerald Fennell's new film Saltburn on Tuesday night. The Academy Award nominee, 33, oozed sex appeal in a strapless look while the Euphoria hunk, 26, suited up for the red carpet at the Ace Theatre. Robbie's production company LuckyChap Entertainment is producing the moody flick by Amazon Studios and MGM Studios, while Elordi takes top billing with Barry Keoghan.

The Barbie star made jaws drop as she showed off her tiny waist in a see-through brown corset. Margot completed the look with a pair of bizarre brown cords with an exaggerated silhouette. Starry: Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi led the star-studded arrivals at the Los Angeles premiere of Emerald Fennell's new film Saltburn on Tuesday night A pair of pointy brown leather boots were just barely visible from under the hem of Margot's wide-legged bottoms. Her golden hair tumbled down her back in curls and she accessorized with a gold wrap choke

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: DAİLYMAİLCELEB »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

METROUK: Sophie Ellis-Bextor apologises to Robbie Williams 25 years after dig'I was 19...and I am not being very kind...it bothered me for about 20 years.'

Source: MetroUK | Read more »

OK_MAGAZİNE: ‘Robbie Williams' documentary was triggering'EXCLUSIVE: Kerry Katona has revealed that she found Robbie Williams' new Netflix release 'triggering' to watch while remembering what it was like to be in the limelight during the late 1990s

Source: OK_Magazine | Read more »

ECHOWHATSON: Robbie Fowler names 'natural' Jurgen Klopp successor as Liverpool managerJurgen Klopp has three years remaining on his contract at Anfield but there are a number of names linked with the Liverpool post

Source: EchoWhatsOn | Read more »

OK_MAGAZİNE: Sophie Ellis-Bextor apologises for being 'cruel and rude' to Robbie WilliamsMurder on the Dancefloor singer Sophie Ellis-Bextor has taken to Instagram to share a candid video in which she discussed the 'unkind' comments she made about Robbie Williams in 1998

Source: OK_Magazine | Read more »

LBC: Tory Civil War Escalates as Suella Braverman Accuses Rishi Sunak of BetrayalSuella Braverman accuses Rishi Sunak of betraying the nation in her resignation letter, leading to a Tory civil war. Jacob Rees-Mogg defends Braverman's letter, stating that she was right in her accusations against Sunak. Braverman's allies plan to increase their attacks to build support for a leadership bid.

Source: LBC | Read more »

NOTTSLİVE: Full list of items staff steal from offices the mostWorkplace theft has reportedly increased with the cost of living pointed to as the main reason why employees steal

Source: nottslive | Read more »