Ye Run Xiong's High-Concept Designs at Sichuan Impression Restaurant in Los Angeles

Born in Chongqing, China, Ye Run Xiong is a rising star in the world of design. Her recent project, the third Sichuan Impression restaurant in Alhambra, Los Angeles, showcases her high-concept designs that balance restraint and graphical boldness. The 2,000 sq ft bistro features a minimalist and textured setting with elements of traditional Chinese architecture. The use of rustic materials and clean lines creates a harmonious composition.

Ye Run Xiong's ability to merge opposing forces is evident in this project

