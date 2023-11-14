Bell Updates Entry-Level Sanction Helmet for 2023

For 2023 Bell updated their entry-level Sanction full-face helmet, offering it in two models: Sanction 2 and Sanction 2 DLX. The DLX model includes added features like MIPS crash protection. The helmets have an updated appearance, good ventilation, and comfortable padding. The Sanction 2 DLX fit well overall, but the sizing could be improved for some. It provides good warmth for a full-face DH helmet.

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: BİKERUMOR »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.