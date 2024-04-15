Freak Weather Event Damages Homes in West Bridgford

A freak weather event similar to a tornado is believed to have damaged dozens of homes in West Bridgford . A number of properties have suffered damage to their roofs and a number of trees have fallen with road closures in place.
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for wind, which is valid until 10pm today . It said power cuts were likely as well as transport delays. It has forecast that strong winds are expected to continue throughout the day. Gusts of up to 40mph are forecast for 2pm and 4pm this afternoon. Nottingham hour-by-hour weather and wind speeds forecast - Monday, April 15 Noon - Light showers - 7C - 19mph winds, 33mph gusts2pm - Heavy showers - 7C - 24mph winds, 40mph gusts4pm - Light showers - 7C - 24mph winds, 40mph gusts7pm - Light showers - 7C - 19mph winds, 35mph gusts9pm - Light showers - 6C - 19mph winds, 34mph gusts
Freak Weather Event Tornado Damaged Homes West Bridgford Roofs Fallen Trees Road Closures Met Office Yellow Weather Warning Wind Power Cuts Transport Delays Strong Winds
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »
Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »
Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »
Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »
Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »
Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »