Martin Schindler Upsets Gerwyn Price to Claim First PDC Title

Germany's Martin Schindler upset third seed Gerwyn Price to claim the first PDC title of his career at the International Darts Open on Sunday.The Welshman led the final but 27-year-old Schindler fought back to win 8-5, cheered on by a home crowd in Riesa.

At one point the world number 24 was two legs down to the 2021 world champion, but he recovered to clinch victory and become just the third German player to win a PDC title. Cross' conqueror Ritchie Edhouse was beaten 6-5 in the quarter-finals by Bunting, who then lost 7-5 in the semis to Price - a 6-5 winner over Ross Smith in the quarters.

