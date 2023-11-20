Formula 1's Super Bowl in Vegas: A Thrilling Grand Prix

Formula 1's Super Bowl in Vegas proved to be an action-packed grand prix, dispelling concerns over the sporting aspect of the event. Despite track issues and criticism, the race was a success and showcased F1 as a global entertainment enterprise.





autosport » / 🏆 74. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Theo Pourchaire's future in Formula 2 and potential move to Super Formula or WECFrench driver Theo Pourchaire is likely to win the Formula 2 title, but it would make no sense for him to remain in the category for another season. Alfa Romeo is discussing racing programs for Pourchaire, with Super Formula in Japan and the WEC being the two alternatives on the table.

Source: Motorsport - 🏆 10. / 86,24 Read more »

Verstappen: Las Vegas F1 race 'more for the show than the racing itself'Red Bull Formula 1 driver Max Verstappen says the addition of the upcoming Las Vegas Grand Prix is 'more for the show than the racing itself'.

Source: Motorsport - 🏆 10. / 86,24 Read more »

Max Verstappen Wins Las Vegas Grand Prix Despite PenaltyMax Verstappen overcame a determined Charles Leclerc and a five-second time penalty to win the Las Vegas Grand Prix, his 18th victory of this season.

Source: Planet_F1 - 🏆 109. / 22,5 Read more »

Max Verstappen makes Las Vegas confession that will give hope to F1 rivalsMax Verstappen has given hope to Red Bull's F1 rivals by revealing a rare weak spot ahead of the new Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Source: Planet_F1 - 🏆 109. / 22,5 Read more »

Verstappen Prepares for Las Vegas Grand PrixWith Formula One heading to Las Vegas for the next race, Max Verstappen gave his thoughts on racing along the iconic strip!

Source: SkySportsNews - 🏆 58. / 28,125 Read more »

Formula 1 Heads to Sin City for Inaugural Las Vegas Grand PrixA chapel will be in the paddock so people can get married over the Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend. No, seriously. It's going to be a long week, so let's get up to speed with seven quirky facts about F1's newest venue... LasVegasGP Formula1 F1

Source: Planet_F1 - 🏆 109. / 22,5 Read more »