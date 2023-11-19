Max Verstappen Wins Las Vegas Grand Prix Despite Penalty

Max Verstappen overcame a determined Charles Leclerc and a five-second time penalty to win the Las Vegas Grand Prix, his 18th victory of this season. The reigning World Champion found himself in a three-way battle for the victory, the decisive pass coming on lap 37 when he overtook Leclerc at Turn 14 to set up the win ahead of the Ferrari driver and Sergio Perez.

Lando Norris brought out an early Safety Car when he crashed at Turn 12, a sideward snap putting him backward into the barrier before sliding into the run-off area where he hit front-on. He was taken to a local hospital for further precautionary checks.Charles Leclerc lined up on pole position for the fifth time this season but still seeking his first win, with Max Verstappen P2 and potentially at a disadvantage after an earlier oil spill on his side of the grid. He wasn’t put paid to that suggestion, immediately drawing alongside Leclerc with the two running wide at Turn 1. Verstappen returned to the track in the lead ahead of Leclerc and George Russel





