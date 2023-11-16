Devolution deal expected for Lincolnshire

A devolution deal for Lincolnshire is expected to be announced by the Chancellor on Wednesday, alongside a similar offer for neighbouring Humberside. This means that Lincolnshire would have to elect a mayor to oversee what is expected to be tens of millions of pounds extra funding for the county.

Though the local councils themselves are keeping tight-lipped, Lincoln MP Karl McCartney, however, expects a devolution deal for Greater Lincolnshire will be announced by Chancellor Jeremy Hunt during his Autumn statement this week. Lincolnshire has been vying for a deal for several years now, but missed out on the latest round of deals earlier this year. If successful, devolution would introduce an additional layer of authority led by a directly-elected Lincolnshire mayor, on top of both the county and district councils, as well as the unitary authorities of North and North East Lincolnshir





