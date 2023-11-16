Men rise to great fortune “more through fraud than through force”, argued Niccolo Machiavelli, a 16th-century adviser to unscrupulous princes. Modern potentates can find similar advice in “How to Rig an Election”, a book by Nic Cheeseman and Brian Klaas. “In many countries around the world the art of retaining power has become the art of electoral manipulation,” argue the two academics (who, to be clear, do not approve).
Only a handful of autocratic regimes, such as China and Eritrea, dispense with elections entirely. Most at least pretend to offer voters a choice, while making sure the opposition cannot win. It is a shrewd strategy. Regimes that practise what Mr Cheeseman and Mr Klaas call “counterfeit democracy” tend to last longer than pure dictatorships. Holding elections makes them seem more legitimate, so they are less likely to be ostracised internationally. And allowing an opposition gives them someone to demonise. Several elections in 2024 will illustrate this sad truth. In some cases, the deception will be obvious
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: CRASH_NET_F1 - 🏆 90. / 22,68 Read more »
Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 6. / 90 Read more »
Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 6. / 90 Read more »
Source: BBCTech - 🏆 36. / 55,44 Read more »
Source: Metro Newspaper UK - 🏆 59. / 28,125 Read more »
Source: MetroUK - 🏆 12. / 81,9 Read more »