Doja Cat's Epic Coachella Setlist 2024

Searching for the Doja Cat Coachella setlist 2024? Look no further. Two years after her last appearance at Coachella , Doja Cat returned to the festival with a headline show that is bound to go down in music history. Filled with crowd pleasers , the Doja Cat setlist this year was a showcase of the singer's greatest hits, along with a few gorgeous covers and a surprise appearance from none other than A$AP Rocky. The show opened with a recorded song, which sampled Madonna's Human Nature.

This was followed by a blonde-hair filled Demons and Tia Tamera. Things began to really heat up with Fuck the Girls , Gun and OKLOSER, which saw the rapper donning white lingerie and thigh high boots. Ever since she appeared at the Met Gala dressed as a literal cat, we've been obsessed with Doja Cat's bold fashion choices, and this was no exception. She welcomed guest 21 Savage onto stage to perform their song n.h.i.e.

