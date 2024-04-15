Damon Albarn criticizes Coachella crowd for lackluster response to Blur's performance

Blur 's lead singer Damon Albarn has blasted the crowd his band got at Coachella as it stayed largely silent during their 13-song set at the iconic US music festival . The British rock bank performed some of their classic songs at Coachella , including Girls & Boys, Popscene and Song 2. They even brought Torres Martinez Cahuilla Bird Singers on stage - a group of tribal singers from the Mojave Desert, which is where the festival is held.
Read More: Kitchen Nightmare! Gordon Ramsay's £13m plush central London pub invaded by squattersRead More: Sealed with a kiss: Harry and Meghan celebrate Duke’s charity polo match win in Florida after Netflix announcementFrustrated, Albarn hit back: "You’re never seeing us again, so you might as well f****** sing it." Fans quickly took to social media to blast the crowd, with one commenting: "The crowd when Blur played an Irish wedding was better than the Coachella crowd.
Blur Damon Albarn Coachella Music Festival Audience Performance Disappointment
