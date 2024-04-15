Fox Climbs on £200,000 Ferrari and Pooes on it

A fox climbed onto a £200,000 Ferrari and was caught on camera pooing on the supercar. The incident happened on the owner's driveway. The owner found it funny. The Ferrari 488 is a high-performance sports car designed to compete with other supercars like McLaren 720S and Porsche 911 Turbo S . It has a powerful 3.9-litre V8 engine and a top speed of over 200mph. The car comes with a four-year manufacturer warranty and a seven-year servicing package .

The owner of the Ferrari bought it off of eBay for $198,000

