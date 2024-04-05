Doja Cat addresses rumours of dissing Cardi B in leaked song lyrics

After a track from the upcoming deluxe version of her Scarlet album leaked on the internet, many fans began speculating that the Agora Hills performer took a shot at Cardi in her lyrics. Doja rapped: “You out here actin’ like you sniffin’ on some Carly Rae/ Cartier on you, but you walkin’ like you Cardi B .” On Wednesday, the Grammy winner addressed the rumours on X while revealing one of her favourite songs from the new project.

Doja also responded to another fan who mistook the lyrics from Acknowledge Me as a nod to rapper Coi Leray. “I have no idea what that means. Maybe I have the Coi Leray part wrong? Either way, walking like you’re Cardi B feels like props. We’ve seen Cardi walk… Mama’s bad,” the user. “We got to move forward. Let’s move forward. Let’s grow,” she said, adding, “I can’t tell you what to do. I’m not your fucking parents. I don’t want to say too much

Doja Cat Cardi B Leaked Song Lyrics Rumours Diss Acknowledge Me

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here.



