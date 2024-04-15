Huddersfield Town Manager Calls for VAR Technology in Championship

Huddersfield Town manager Andre Breitenreiter has urged the Championship to adopt VAR technology after a controversial late penalty concession over the weekend - just days after Daniel Farke admitted he received several letters apologising for officiating mistakes . Huddersfield looked set for a crucial three points in the relegation battle on Saturday until Nahki Wells won Bristol a point with a dramatic 99th-minute spot-kick.

We always have discussions in the Premier League about how long it takes but we want to have fair decisions, and it was unfair today, it was unfair for the boys and they cannot understand.” Leeds have been on the wrong end of some questionable refereeing decisions in a week where they took just one point from consecutive home games against Sunderland and Blackburn Rovers.

