Coronation Street boss on characters involved in 'biggest' 2024 story

Bethany will be thrust into the action but she’s not alone (Picture: ITV) With 2023 drawing to a close, Coronation Street boss Iain MacLeod has been teasing what’s to come for the Weatherfield residents at the start of next year. This month’s Super Soap Week saw Stephen Reid’s (Todd Boyce) dramatic reign of terror come to an end.

Bethany has been working in London (Picture: ITV) ‘So she’s coming back with this clear romantic purpose in the Daniel story but then will fairly quickly find herself in the midst of this massive story that’s going to span most of next year.

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: MetroUK »

Coronation Street reveals all on Peter exit and special Carla episodeIt's going to be a big week on the street. Read more ⮕

New Coronation Street pictures reveal Peter Barlow's Christmas exit scenesEnd of an era. Read more ⮕

Coronation Street Character Leaves in Explosive Love Triangle TwistCoronation Street fans were shocked when a character left the show due to a love triangle. In the episode, Daniel followed Ryan to a hotel where he had booked a room for him and Daisy. Meanwhile, Aadi has been trying to keep his girlfriend Courtney happy after she left her husband for him. However, their plans are interrupted when Courtney's husband Darren shows up. Read more ⮕

Coronation Street to re-visit Ken Barlow storylineStu and Yasmeen worry when Eliza turns up late for the bus stop, sporting a black eye. Despite Eliza saying she was injured in Taekwondo, Stu isn't convinced. Read more ⮕

Coronation Street star says character is left in a 'mess' at ChristmasJenny stops by and tells Daisy she's surprised to hear she's going to see Christina. Unable to keep up the pretence, Daisy confesses she's actually going to spend the night with Ryan, leaving Jenny stunned. Read more ⮕

Coronation Street icon announces 'wildest' wrestling debut at 70‘This is perhaps the wildest thing I’ve seen in a minute’ Read more ⮕