Coronation Street star says character is left in a 'mess' at Christmas

She lands into more trouble (Picture: ITV) We’re used to Bernie Winter (Jane Hazlegrove) getting up to all sorts of scams in Coronation Street. This is the woman who once used her own daughter’s pee to produce fake positive pregnancy tests, after all. Bernie has changed quite a bit since those days. Although she still likes to duck and dive to make a bit of cash wherever she can, she always has her family in mind and wants to help them. Both of Bernie’s children are often in need of her help.

There’s a little little voice that’s going this could be a horrific, her time could be up but she’s still she’s still got the mask on.’ Devastatingly, Paul is given the news that his health is deteriorating quickly and the chances are extremely high that this coming Christmas will be his last. Bernie is faced with the shock realisation that, when her son needs her most, she could well be in prison. ‘Inside she is full of upset and self loathing,’ Jane revealed.

