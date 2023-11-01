Coronation Street icon announces 'wildest' wrestling debut at 70

Coronation Street legend Les Battersley is set to head into the ring in Manchester for a wrestling match aged 70 - 15 years after leaving the cobblestone streets behind.

The event, which is to be held at the Trinity Sports Centre, will see the fan favourite making his SOVPRO debut with Sovereign Pro Wrestling, whose promotion will hold their ‘It’s Dark and Hell is Hot’ show. Manchester musician Shotty Horroh, who is the co-owner of the promotion says ‘Who doesn’t want to meet Les Battersley?’

Shotty, whose real name is Adam Rooney, said ‘why not?’ when reaching out to convince Bruce Jones, who played Les Battersby on Corrie from 1997 to 2008, to make a wrestling debut. Shotty added: “Irony does well in UK wrestling and that humour does well with the juxtaposition of Les Battersley doing something as crazy and aesthetic as wrestling. It’s also nice to think of the world like that - where people can just message and collaborate. Watch this space, man. We’ll see who we get on next.” headtopics.com

He said: “It’s been my childhood dream to promote wrestlers I’ve idolised growing up and it’s been everything I’ve expected from the trials and tribulations that have happened. Following ‘First Reign’ came ‘Heavy is the Head’ in February 2022 which sold out to 400 people in the Manchester Academy 1 - where the Impact Wrestling world championship - one of America's largest wrestling promotions outside of the famous WWE - was defended. The belt has been held by the likes of American megastars such as Sting and AJ Styles.

