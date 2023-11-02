Coronation Street to re-visit Ken Barlow storyline

Turning back time (Picture: ITV/REX) Coronation Street often taps into its rich history, but it’s taking quite the step back this winter when it revisits a Ken Barlow story from 1960. A staggering 63 years ago, William Roache took on the now iconic role as the Street’s philandering educator and the show’s producer, not born at the time, has teased that a plotline back then will be revisited.

But this time, it’s more than a fleeting visit, and there is also light and fun to be had, Iain promised. ‘It doesn’t feel right that Linda is wading in with her chequebook and saving the day,’ he explained. ‘But on the other side of it, they have to prioritise what’s right for Joseph, who is having a hard time and could do with the support. It’s a lot of fun in places but we were trying to tell a very realistic story about family dynamic.

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: MetroUK »

Stephanie Davis to leave Coronation Street as her character's story arc endsStephanie Davis, known for her role in Hollyoaks, will be leaving Coronation Street as her character's story arc comes to a close. However, there is a possibility for her return in the future. The show is also welcoming back five major stars for upcoming storylines. Read more ⮕

Coronation Street fans fear the worst as they say 'wake up'Aadi was seen struggling in tonight's episode Read more ⮕

Coronation Street icon announces 'wildest' wrestling debut at 70‘This is perhaps the wildest thing I’ve seen in a minute’ Read more ⮕

Coronation Street spoilers: Sally and Tim's passion ruined by maggotsCoronation Street star Joe Duttine discusses character Tim's danger in upcoming episodes. Read more ⮕

Coronation Street spoilers: Nina's jealousy over Asha's colleagueExpect tough times for Asha Alahan on Coronation Street as she pursues her dreams of becoming a paramedic. Read more ⮕

Coronation Street spoilers: Courtney breaks Aadi's heart with big news'She deals with things in the worst way possible.' Read more ⮕